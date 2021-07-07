A Chetek man was arrested for drug related offenses Monday following a search of his home by area law enforcement officers.
Nicholas D. Hamilton, 34, was arrested for the possible offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and felony bail jumping.
Hamilton was scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on July 1 for a bail hearing. He is currently being held in Rusk County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.
According to the probable cause statement, on June 28 a Rusk County investigator was granted a search warrant for a residence on County Line Road in the Township of Rusk. Law enforcement officers from Rusk County and Barron County participated in the search. A Barron County detective saw Hamilton and two others carrying items into the residence.
When officers arrived at the residence, Hamilton was seen running back into the home. Officers knocked on the door and no one answered. Forced entry was made into the residence and one person was immediately detained. Hamilton was heard upstairs and after officers called out to him, he came downstairs and was detained.
Hamilton told officers he was the only individual living at the residence. Several recent methamphetamine-related arrests have been made at Hamilton’s address of individuals coming and going, according to the probable cause statement.
A search of the residence revealed multiple smoking devices, a spoon with a crystalline residue, two gem-style bags with a crystalline residue, a crystalline substance with a Synergy card that had Hamilton’s name on it, 12 hypodermic needles and multiple other items of drug-related nature.
At the time of the incident, Hamilton had two open signature bonds in Rusk County Circuit Court. Also at the time, Hamilton was allegedly in possession of multiple items he had stolen from stores in Rice Lake totaling $755.99.
