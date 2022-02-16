An 18-year-old Rice Lake man could face up to three and one-half years in prison in connection with a felony charge of “exposing a child to harmful material” which was filed Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Laif J. Bever, 537 N. Wilson Ave., Rice Lake. The charge alleges the defendant sent sexually explicit images to a 13-year-old town of Stanley girl.
The mother of the victim, whom the complaint identified only as K.A.B., told a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy that a male had sent video to the girl via the Snapchat application. A sheriff’s deputy was given permission to check the girl’s phone. He found the video and traced it to the defendant’s Snapchat “handle”.
The girl’s online conversation with the defendant began shortly before 10 p.m. Jan. 7, and the video was sent about 45 minutes later. Three additional messages were sent from the same source, including one that allegedly included a picture of half of the defendant’s face.
The girl’s mother also showed the deputy two additional images which she had captured via a screenshot. The identifying marks on the still images matched that of the person who sent the video.
Court records indicate the defendant made an initial appearance Wednesday, Feb. 9, and was released on $5,000 signature bond pending a March 1 preliminary hearing. Conditions of bond require that he have no unsupervised contact with minors.
