A Barron man could face up to more than eight years behind bars after his arrest in connection with the theft of a donation box attached to a wall in a drive-up lane of a Rice Lake fast food restaurant, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
A complaint filed Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, identifies the defendant as 29-year-old William B. VanAllen III, Barron.
According to the complaint, employees at a Rice Lake fast food restaurant contacted Rice Lake police to report that the defendant allegedly mentioned taking a box for donations for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The box was attached to the wall at the drive-through lane of the restaurant at the time of the incident, Aug. 16.
One of the clerks allegedly saw the defendant pry the box loose from the wall with two screwdrivers. He was allegedly seen passing the box to someone in a nearby vehicle. The people in the vehicle then returned the nearly-empty box to the defendant and left. Later, VFW members told police that, when full, the box could contain up to $300.
Rice Lake police found and detained the defendant Sept. 1. He allegedly admitted taking the box and identified two people to whom he gave the money. He allegedly said his accomplices spent the money in Bloomer and Eau Claire.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was free on bond in connection with a felony charge of methamphetamine possession. The latest complaint charges the defendant with three misdemeanors, including entering a locked coin box, criminal damage to property and theft, as well as felony bail jumping.
The defendant was released Sept. 1 on $10,000 signature bond pending a Sept. 9 initial appearance, court records said.
