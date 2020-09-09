A Rice Lake man faces up to 22 years in prison after his arrest in Rice Lake on the night of Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed Sept. 2 identifies the defendant as 29-year-old Kyle C. Darnell. He was taken into custody after an alleged domestic incident at a Rice Lake apartment.
Three officers went to the location after a woman called 911 to report she was trying to leave the apartment, but that the defendant refused to give her back her firearm.
The woman told officers that the defendant didn’t have access to the gun because it was kept in a safe, but that he told her he wasn’t going to let her take it with her because “she was suicidal.”
She said she retrieved the gun from the safe, but that the defendant blocked the door and refused to let her leave unless she handed him either the gun or its magazine.
In a later interview, the defendant allegedly said he did not hear the woman make any suicidal comments. Then, he allegedly became uncooperative.
A 9-millimeter Springfield XDs handgun was later found in a kitchen cupboard in the apartment.
A records check showed Darnell had been convicted on a charge of false imprisonment in Polk County in 2011.
The Barron County complaint charges him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, false imprisonment, and threatening a police officer.
Court records said the defendant is free on $10,000 signature bond pending a preliminary hearing on Friday, Sept. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.