An initial appearance is set for next Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, for a Rice Lake woman charged with nine counts of check forgery, each punishable by six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed Dec. 2 identifies the defendant as Carrie J. Hopkins, 44, 3000 Galahad Lane, Rice Lake.
The investigation began in September 2021 when complainant Gene Schweiger, of Zenith Property Management, contacted Rice Lake police to allege the defendant was using a company checkbook to write checks to herself.
Police were told the bank was supposed to send five checkbooks to Zenith’s office in Duluth, but there was an error and the checks had been sent to Galahad Apartments.
The complainant said he drove to the apartments to pick up the checkbooks from the defendant, but didn’t notice that the defendant allegedly turned over four of the five boxes of checks and kept one of them.
The fraudulent checks began to show up on the company’s monthly bank statement. All of the checks were written to the defendant and at least two other individuals, in amounts varying from $200 to $547, and included the complainant’s signature.
A witness later told investigators that he gives his monthly rent payment to the defendant. A check for one of his $625 rent payments was later altered to show an amount of $200. An officer was later shown three other checks that had been rejected by the bank. They were payable to the defendant, and had “scribbled signatures that were not fully legible.”
Further investigation showed that some of the fraudulent check payments had been deposited in an account allegedly held by the defendant.
In a later interview with police, the defendant allegedly admitted forging checks, and that she had done so because “she started using methamphetamine eight or nine months (ago) and didn’t want anyone to know.”
