A Rice Lake man charged with allegedly posing as a woman on social media and asking people to set fire to a woman’s home is currently a defendant in eight active misdemeanor and felony cases in Barron County Circuit Court.
Eric J. Keesen, 38, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in connection with three of the cases, following a court appearance on March 26. Prosecutors asked the court to schedule a trial after the May 26 hearing in connection with multiple charges of felony and misdemeanor bail jumping filed in November of 2020 and January 2021.
Court records show Keesen was arrested in August 2020 on a misdemeanor charge of knowingly violating a domestic abuse order. A month later, in September, he was charged with felony stalking, five misdemeanor counts of violating a harassment order, and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
The charges involved incidents alleged to have taken place over the months of July, August and September 2020, all of them connected to the same woman whose home was the target of the alleged online arson requests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.