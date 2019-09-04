A Chetek man charged in connection with half a dozen felony cases was jailed Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, after allegedly admitting he would fail a court-ordered drug test that was required for him to remain free on bond, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
The day before his cases were to go to trial, Jason Hunziker, 33, of Chetek, pleaded no contest to a charge of possessing between three and 10 grams of methamphetamine in connection with a September 2018 traffic stop.
In that arrest, police found Hunziker in possession of “brass knuckles, marijuana, more than seven grams of meth, drug paraphernalia and a few yard signs for a Chippewa County sheriff’s candidate that were reported stolen.”
At the Aug. 29 court hearing, Hunziker also pleaded no contest to separate charges of burglary, felony bail jumping, and meth possession. In exchange for the pleas, prosecutors agreed to ask the court to dismiss 10 other felony charges.
Hunziker was then ordered to report to the jail for a urine test. If he passed he could remain free on bond. If not, he would be jailed. Hunziker then told the court he had used drugs the previous Monday Aug. 26, and that if he took a urine test it would “be dirty.”
He was then jailed pending sentencing on Oct. 15, court documents said.
