An initial appearance is scheduled next Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, for a Chetek man who could face up to a year in jail in connection with an Oct. 9, 2021, motorcycle chase in the city of Chetek, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed Nov. 17 identifies the defendant as 25-year-old Zachary T. Kahl, 2535 8 1/4 Ave., Chetek.
The complaint alleges the defendant continued to ride his motorcycle without stopping, even after a Chetek officer who was following him activated the emergency lights on her squad car.
The complaint said the officer knew the defendant didn’t have a valid driver’s license when she spotted him on the cycle. The defendant allegedly kept going for nearly a mile until he got to his home.
Records show Kahl’s license had been revoked because of a 2019 drunk driving conviction.
The complaint charges the defendant with resisting an officer and driving while revoked. If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail and/or $12,500 in fines.
