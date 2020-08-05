A 43-year-old Clayton man will spend three years in the state penitentiary at Waupun, and an additional seven years of extended supervision, after he was sentenced Wednesday, July 29, 2020, on a felony child pornography charge, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
Adam J. Rhodes, who was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography in a complaint filed Feb. 21, 2019, reached a plea deal with county prosecutors in January 2020. In exchange for a guilty plea on one of the counts, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss the other nine charges, which were read into the record.
Upon release from prison, Rhodes is required to have no contact with anyone under the age of 16, to maintain absolute sobriety, avoid anyplace where alcohol is sold, and undergo counseling and treatment, including a sex offender evaluation.
While on probation, Rhodes will be forbidden to use the internet except as authorized by his probation agent. He was fined $5,000 ($500 for each of 10 sexually explicit images found during the course of the investigation), and to pay court costs. The total amount imposed by the court was $5,176.
There are additional claims for restitution, as well as $1,500 cash already posted, which is being retained by the court pending any future decisions on restitution.
According to the complaint, Rhodes lived in Turtle Lake when the investigation began, based on activities alleged to have taken place between late January 2018 and the defendant’s arrest on Feb. 14, 2019.
That was the date that a search warrant was executed at the defendant’s home by Turtle Lake and Barron County Sheriff’s officers, with the help of a special agent for the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Justice and a digital forensic examiner from the state Department of Justice.
The warrant was obtained after authorities were alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a nationwide organization chaired by Minnesotan Patty Wetterling.
Before the warrant search, investigators allegedly linked the defendant to possible child pornography downloads, through the use of an email address which investigators connected to his home.
Forensic investigation of the defendant’s tablet device allegedly resulted in the discovery of 10 sexually explicit videos and/or still images of girls, whose estimated ages ranged from as old as 12 or 13 to as young as 3 or 4.
