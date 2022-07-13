A two-car crash in Cumberland late on the night of Monday, the Fourth of July, 2022, has resulted in a felony drunk driving charge against a man from Barron, county Circuit Court records said.
A complaint filed July 6 identifies the defendant as Richard J. Irvin, 38, 11 E. La Salle Ave., Unit C, Barron. He was identified as the driver of a Jeep that collided with a car shortly after 11:30 p.m. July 4 in the 1100 block of Foster Street in Cumberland.
A Cumberland officer spoke to the defendant, who allegedly said he had been inside a nearby home and came out to take a look at what happened. But he later admitted he had been at the wheel of the Jeep and had backed into a car. The defendant later allegedly reported having consumed about 10 drinks before the accident.
Records indicated the defendant’s license was revoked. He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A blood sample was later taken.
Irvin had five drunk driving and/or implied consent convictions in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois, dating back to 2013, records said.
The complaint charges the defendant with drunk driving, fifth or sixth offense. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.
