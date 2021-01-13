A jury trial has been set for a Clayton man facing a felony charge of first-degree sex assault involving a child under the age of 13, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Defendant Anddie L. Anderson, 55, Clayton, made a court appearance on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. A plea agreement has not been reached, and the case was set for trial June 9, 10 and 11, court records said. Anderson is free on $25,000 signature bond pending further action.
According to a complaint filed July 9, 2020, the charge stems from an investigation that began in August 2019, after the alleged victim’s mother informed the Barron County Sheriff’s Department about the incident.
The alleged assault took place while the girl, then age 12, was on an all-terrain vehicle ride in the Cumberland area.
Court records said that the maximum penalty for the charge is a 60-year prison sentence.
