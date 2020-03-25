A Rice Lake man faces penalties that could add up to as much as more than three years behind bars and/or $41,000 in fines after an alleged domestic quarrel at a city residence on Saturday, March 14, 2020, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
A March 16 complaint identifies the defendant as Steven G. Davis Jr., 35, Rice Lake. He was identified as the suspect arrested after a woman called police on the afternoon of March 14 to report someone “smashing out the windows of his girlfriend’s vehicle and acting crazy.”
The woman who called 911 said she had rented rooms in her home to the defendant and a girlfriend only three days before.
An officer arrived at the home to find a van parked in a lot outside, with several of its windows smashed. The rearview mirror and been ripped off and both taillights were smashed. Records later showed the van belonged to the girlfriend.
Witnesses said a man had driven the van into the lot. The windows were already smashed. The witnesses said the suspect’s hands were bleeding as he got out of the van and said he had walked away from the location.
Soon afterward, there were 911 calls about a man walking down the middle of a city street, yelling and throwing rocks at passing vehicles. Officers arrested a man later identified as the defendant. Later, a witness alleged the defendant had jumped onto the hood of his car as he drove along the street.
The girlfriend later told police that the defendant accused her of cheating on him, then went on a spree of vandalism that included damaging her van and ripping siding off the home that belonged to their landlady.
The defendant was taken into custody a second time later that night after he allegedly came to the home to pick up personal property. There was a 72-hour no contact order on file at the time, the complaint said.
The complaint charges the defendant with three counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two counts of contacting a victim after a domestic arrest, and disorderly conduct.
