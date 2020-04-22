A confrontation between a St. Croix County man and the Barron-Rusk Emergency Response Team near Turtle Lake last week was the first of two incidents allegedly involving the intoxicated use of a weapon, according to county Circuit Court records.
Defendant Thomas G. Levasseur, 55, of Woodville, Wis., is scheduled for an initial court appearance Friday, April 24, 2020, in connection with his April 10 arrest after a standoff with SWAT team officers at a cabin on Upper Turtle Lake.
The complaint said a deputy heard about 18 shots fired from the cabin property while he waited for the SWAT team’s arrival.
Four days later, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, a 25-year-old man was arrested by Cumberland police after an alleged domestic quarrel with his girlfriend.
An April 15 complaint alleges Lucas T. Bolton was behind the wheel of a pickup truck stopped in Cumberland shortly after the girlfriend called 911 to report the defendant had left their home.
Police found a loaded handgun within the driver’s reach. A records check showed the defendant didn’t have a concealed-carry permit. A preliminary breath test was given at the scene and the reading was .081, just over the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
