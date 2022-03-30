An inmate at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution who has been implicated in a string of burglaries across three northwestern Wisconsin counties, was sentenced to five years’ probation Thursday, March 24, 2022, in connection with three felony burglary charges in Barron County, according to Circuit Court records.
Sarah E. Kowarsch, 30, is incarcerated in Fond du Lac County in connection with several other charges connected to the break-ins, court records said.
During a virtual court hearing at Barron March 24, Kowarsch was sentenced to five years’ probation in connection with a burglary charge to which she had already pleaded guilty. In exchange, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss two other similar counts.
Kowarsch was a resident of Webster when she was charged in June 2021, following a year-long investigation into break-ins at temporary storage units in Barron and Washburn counties.
She was implicated along with four other individuals from both Wisconsin and Minnesota.
In May 2020, Kowarsch was being held in Minnesota on unrelated charges when Barron County investigators questioned her. She allegedly agreed to “travel around (Washburn and Barron counties) and point out locations she had burglarized,” including a storage facility in Chetek.
By that time, Rice Lake police had already investigated a similar incident at a Kern Avenue storage facility, that was allegedly linked to the burglary spree.
Kowarsch allegedly told investigators that while committing the burglaries, “she was using methamphetamine heavily,” the complaint said. She was sentenced to prison in June 2021 in connection with three felony cases in Washburn County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.