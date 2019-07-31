A Cameron resident could face up to 18 months behind bars and/or $20,000 in fines when he was arrested at the Rice Lake Walmart store two days after allegedly stealing property from the same store, Barron County Circuit documents said.
A complaint filed Tuesday, July 23, 2019, identifies the defendant as 23-year-old Joseph D. Penzkover, 1371 19 1/2 St., Cameron.
The complaint said that on Wednesday, July 17, Walmart reported two people running away from the store towards a gold van after committing a retail theft.
A store worker said she watched the man and woman make multiple trips into and out of the store.
The worker watched the woman put various items (DVDs, makeup, an energy drink, magazines and books) in a bag. The man took electronics, batteries, and makeup products, and put them in a backpack.
The worker confronted the couple in the parking lot outside the store. They ran to the vehicle and fled. Still photos from the video appeared to show the defendant was the passenger in the van, the complaint said.
Two days later, on July 19, Walmart called to report the defendant was back in the store. An officer came and arrested him. The complaint doesn’t mention the identity of the female accomplice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.