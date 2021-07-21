A former Minneapolis resident who has felony and misdemeanor charges dating back more than six years in Barron County is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 20, 2021, after she informed authorities that she is being held in a Minnesota correctional facility, according to county Circuit Court records.
Defendant Briane S. Gilmore, 31, had been the subject of a statewide arrest warrant for more than six years, after she failed to make a court appearance in connection with a misdemeanor drunk driving charge filed in early June 2015.
In March 2021, the defendant sent a letter to Barron County authorities indicating that she was an inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee, and she requested the warrant be quashed.
On May 25, 2021, county prosecutors filed a new charge of felony drunk driving in connection with the defendant’s June 2015 traffic stop in the city of Chetek.
The complaint alleged the defendant gave the arresting officer a false name at the time. After law enforcement confirmed the defendant’s identity through her Facebook profile, a records check showed Gilmore had four prior drunk driving convictions in Minnesota, dating back to 2014.
Court records said Gilmore made a video appearance in Barron County Circuit Court last Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The court agreed with a request by prosecutors to dismiss what had originally been a misdemeanor drunk driving charge. The felony charge remained in place.
