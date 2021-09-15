A man charged with felony battery in connection with a May 10 incident in Barron that left two people injured will be arraigned Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
During a hearing on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, terms of bond were changed for the defendant, Austin C. Wickner, 27, 1469 E. Division Ave., Unit 16, Barron, according to court records.
The court approved an amendment to the bail bond, which originally prevented the defendant from having any contact with his victim. The new bond bars him from having “abusive contact,” court records said.
According to a complaint filed May 20, the defendant allegedly injured a woman at a home in the 100 block of East River Avenue. With the defendant in pursuit, she ran to a nearby business seeking help. When an employee at the business stepped in to help, he said the defendant punched him and knocked him to the ground, the complaint said.
