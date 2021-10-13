A plea deal with prosecutors has resulted in a five-day jail sentence and one year’s probation for a Dallas man who had been facing a felony charge of battery and/or threat to a police officer, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Tyler J. Balts, 23, 116 Fourth St., Dallas, pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanor charges during a Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, court appearance.
He was also ordered not to possess or consume alcohol or go anywhere alcohol is sold, and to undergo treatment for alcohol and other drug abuse while on probation.
A complaint filed May 17, 2021, alleged that Balts was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Rice Lake police on May 15.
The complaint alleged Balts interrupted officers who were trying to speak with the driver, then threatened to shoot the officers. Officers “decentralized” and took him into custody, the complaint added.
Balts refused to identify himself, but a friend gave officers his name, the complaint said.
