A plea deal involving a 28-year-old Cameron man charged with felony strangulation and suffocation resulted in a 30-day jail sentence following a hearing Friday, March 4, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Grant Steven Blihovde, 1450 W. Poplar Ave., Cameron, pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanor charges including battery and disorderly conduct, court records said. In exchange, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss the felony charge.
Blihovde will have work release privileges while serving the sentence and must also complete domestic violence counseling and comply with recommended treatment as part of his sentence. He was also ordered to pay court costs of $1,086.
The criminal complaint charged Blihovde with striking a woman during a Nov. 12, 2021, quarrel at the Pullman Motel, 903 Hammond Ave., Rice Lake.
City officers went to the motel the following day, where they found the woman and an 18-month-old child. She alleged Blihovde forced his way into her room that day, physically assaulted her again, and grabbed her by the throat as they struggled on a bed.
When she moved him away from her, the defendant allegedly fell onto the child, then left. The woman had visible injuries, which were photographed by officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.