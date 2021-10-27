After hours of testimony and motions during October 2021 hearings, a four-day jury trial is scheduled to begin next Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, for homicide suspect Andrew J. Brunette, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Brunette, 26, of Rice Lake, has been in jail since his arrest on a charge that he shot and killed 24-year-old Garrett Macone in his rural Chetek house on Sept. 20, 2020.
The first of three pre-trial motion hearings took place Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, court records said.
In the meantime, the court received:
• Oct. 7 -- two medical reports, a list of exhibits including squad audio and video recordings, transcripts, and other documentation submitted by prosecutors.
• Oct. 8 -- an order regarding subpoenas.
• Oct. 12 -- letters requesting “out of order testimony” as well as juror questionnaires.
• Oct. 18-21 -- jury instructions, confidential crime victim information, and witness lists from prosecutors and defense attorneys Gabriel Andres Pollak and Stephanie Thomas-Schmidt.
On Oct. 13, there was a motion hearing that lasted about 90 minutes and included testimony from a medical physician and a psychologist, along with the submission of defense exhibits from both medical experts
Two additional hearings followed on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 21 and 22, the latest of which was a final pre-trial conference.
