A Barron man is free on $2,500 signature bond pending a hearing next Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in connection with a charge of felony battery, according to county Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed Nov. 29 identifies the defendant as 36-year-old Joseph M. Carter, 1080 E. La Salle Ave., Barron.
According to the complaint, a city officer responded to the report of “an ongoing fight between the defendant and a man identified in the complaint as J.P.C., age 35.
When he reached the scene, the officer made contact with the alleged victim and a woman who identified herself as the owner of the property where the incident took place.
The witnesses said the attack started during a conversation that the three were having in a garage on the property. The owner tried to intervene, but the defendant “continued his assault” on the victim, the complaint said.
The property owner eventually called 911. When he realized that police had been called, the defendant fled. The victim was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System Northland for his injuries, including nine stitches behind his left ear.
