An Eau Claire woman is scheduled to spend at least two more weeks in the Barron County Jail before her next hearing on felony methamphetamine distribution charges, according to Barron County Circuit Court records
Defendant Golia Xiong, 39, was arrested March 30, 2022, at a convenience gas station at New Auburn after investigators from Barron and Rusk counties set up a drug deal with a paid informant.
Officers seized nearly five ounces of meth following the arrest. A press release from Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald estimated the street value of the confiscated drug at $13,000.
The defendant appeared in a virtual hearing Tuesday, April 12, 2022, where it was reported that the State Public Defender’s office was still trying to find an attorney to represent her.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Until that time, the defendant remains jailed on $2,500 cash bond. Charged as a repeat offender, the defendant could face up to 70 years in prison if convicted, court records said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.