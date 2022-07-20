A 32-year-old Almena man is facing misdemeanor battery charges after allegedly striking his girlfriend with a crutch during a July 9, 2022, domestic quarrel in the city of Barron, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
A July 11 complaint identifies the defendant as Scott E. Massaro, 102 Portland Ave. E., Almena.
The alleged victim told officers that she and the defendant had quarreled at her 14th Street home in Barron.
She said that the defendant had grabbed her by the throat, choked her, struck her with one of the crutches she was using due to a knee injury, and broke her phone, the complaint said.
The woman had visible injuries to her face, neck and arm, which officers photographed.
A witness who was at the home at the time allegedly corroborated the victim’s story and said she helped get the defendant away from the victim and out of the home.
The defendant made an initial appearance in court on July 11 and was freed on $1,000 signature bond pending an Oct. 5, 2022, hearing, court records said.
