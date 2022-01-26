A Dunn County man who has been in the Barron County Jail since mid-2021 is scheduled to go on trial April 21, 2022, in connection with the alleged break-in and theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of property from a storage shed in the town of Arland, according to county Circuit Court documents.
In the meantime, a motion is pending to sever the charges filed against the defendant’s alleged accomplice, court records added.
Former Rice Lake resident Joshua D. Schumacher, 37, has been in jail since late last summer, after he was the subject of an arrest warrant in Wisconsin and adjacent states. Schumacher and his attorney appeared at a scheduling hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
An attorney for codefendant Matthew J. Wuorenma, 33, of Boyceville, requested a jury trial during a separate Jan. 19 hearing, and also indicated there would be a motion to sever the two cases. A hearing on that case is set Feb.23, 2022.
According to a complaint filed June 21, 2021, the defendants allegedly broke into a pair of outbuildings at a property in the 900 block of 11th Street, town of Arland, and stole tools, saws, and other items collectively valued at nearly $3,600.
In addition, the intruders stole a trail cam and removed a catalytic converter from an overturned vehicle on the property, the complaint added.
