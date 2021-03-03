A former Sawyer County man charged with being part of a June 2020 coin laundry break-in at Rice Lake is already serving time at the state penitentiary at Waupun in connection with an unrelated offense, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
Matthew L. Miller, 25, formerly of Hayward, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, to charges of criminal damage to property and attempting to enter a locked coin box in connection with the incident.
As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to ask for dismissal of two felony charges, burglary and “possession of burglarious tools,” court records said.
At the time he made the pleas, Miller was already in prison in connection with an unrelated Sawyer County charge, court records said.
A criminal complaint filed in Barron County Circuit Court charged Miller and two codefendants with trying to break into coin boxes on June 10, 2020, at the Southside Laundry, 1602 S. Main St., Rice Lake.
Surveillance video allegedly showed three people damaging a wall around a coin machine. One of the two men had tattoos on his arm and neck, which allegedly matched information about Miller provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Damages at the laundry were estimated at $4,000, the complaint said.
