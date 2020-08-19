A Cameron man faces up to 12 and one-half years in prison on a charge of delivering methamphetamine as a repeater according to a complaint filed Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The complaint identifies the defendant as Jeremy R. Wahlstrom, 36, and alleges that the defendant sold two and one-half grams of meth to a confidential informant in a meeting arranged by investigators with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and Rice Lake Police Department.
The informant was equipped with a wire and given $275 in prerecorded cash to make the purchase during a meeting that allegedly took place on the afternoon of July 31.
The complaint said the informant met the defendant at a bar in Chetek, but the actual transaction took place after the informant left the bar in the defendant’s vehicle.
Court records said Wahlstrom was convicted on a charge of manufacturing/delivering meth in Washburn County in November 2011.
An Aug. 17 preliminary hearing is set, court records said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.