A traffic stop on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the village of Cameron that turned into a foot chase resulted in the arrest of a 43-year-old Hayward, Wis., man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant from Sawyer County, according to Barron County Sheriff’s Department dispatch logs and Wisconsin Circuit Court records.
The arrested man was identified as Gregory P. MacLean, court and dispatch records said.
The incident began shortly before 12 noon April 28, when a village officer stopped a vehicle near the north village limits at 15th Avenue and 20 1/2 Street.
The officer reported that someone had run away from the site of the traffic stop, and asked for help to catch him.
A sheriff’s deputy arrived near Cameron Elementary School and reported he had seen the fleeing suspect. A few moments later, a private citizen called 911 and said he was at the ball field near the school and had “watched the subject take his shirt and hat off,” and that he was “wearing all black.”
Authorities at the school were advised of the situation.
In the meantime, the village officer who had made the traffic stop radioed for a tow truck to remove the vehicle.
Shortly after noon, the deputy and another Cameron officer reported they had caught the suspect behind the school.
A records check showed MacLean had outstanding warrants from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspect was turned over to Sawyer County authorities shortly before 1:30 p.m. April 28.
According to Sawyer County Circuit Court records, MacLean was held in jail for two days before he made an appearance on Friday, April 30, in connection with an active case involving a charge of driving while revoked. Court records said he was released on $500 signature bond pending a status conference on May 25.
Court records also said that at the time of the traffic stop, MacLean was on probation following his release from the Jackson County Correctional Center in Black River Falls, in connection with a felony methamphetamine conviction.
Records show MacLean has previous convictions that include property theft, felony drug crimes, vehicle theft, and several misdemeanor offenses dating back 15 years to 1996.
