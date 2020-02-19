A 66-year-old Chetek man is scheduled to appear today, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court to face a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Defendant Timothy D. Wilson, 963 County Hwy. SS, was on his mail delivery route near Weyerhaeuser Monday, Feb. 10, when he was arrested by Rusk County authorities, according to a complaint filed Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Earlier that day, Barron County Sheriff’s investigators executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home. No one was there at the time, but, in the course of their search, investigators seized unused plastic bags, a digital scale covered with alleged meth residue, smoking devices, and a sandwich bag containing more than 20 grams of meth.
When he was taken into custody in Rusk County, the defendant was allegedly found in possession of more meth and $929 in cash, mostly in the form of $20 bills, the complaint said.
Court documents said the defendant was freed on $10,000 signature bond after an initial appearance on Feb. 11.
According to the complaint, the defendant could face up to more than 25 years behind bars and/or fines of more than $100,000 if convicted.
