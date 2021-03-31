A 45-year-old rural Clear Lake man is free on $10,000 signature bond and due for a Friday, April 9, 2021, appearance in Barron County Circuit Court in connection with a standoff with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Response team on the night of March 19-20 near Reeve.
A complaint filed March 23 charges defendant Brett S. Evenson with second-degree reckless endangerment with the use of a dangerous weapon, failure to comply with an officer, pointing a firearm at another person, and disorderly conduct that includes the threat or use of a weapon.
If convicted, he could face as much as 20 years behind bars, court records said.
The complaint said that a Reeve woman called 911 after the defendant drank vodka, became belligerent, and started a fight with her son.
The defendant questioned the woman about calling the police, then went to his room and allegedly retrieved a long rifle with a scope. He then raised the weapon to his shoulder, looked down the sight and aimed it directly at her from a distance of six feet.
The woman fled the home with her sons. After questioning the family, the Emergency Response Team approached the home in the county’s Bearcat armored vehicle and used a loudspeaker to demand the defendant surrender. But there was no response.
The defendant allegedly called 911 on two occasions around 1:15 a.m. March 20, but dispatchers said he refused to surrender. During one of the calls, the defendant allegedly said “come and get me,” and “I got every knife in this house.”
He told the dispatcher he had tossed guns outside the home, then hung up. The defendant allegedly surrendered at about 1:45 a.m. March 20. Officers confiscated an unloaded AR10-type rifle near the front door of the home, as well as a .12-gauge shotgun, .17 caliber bolt action rifle and a Sig Mauer Model P320 9 mm handgun.
