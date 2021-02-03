A rural Barron man arrested after a May 2020 domestic quarrel that resulted in injuries to a pair of officers was sentenced to a year in jail Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
In a deal with prosecutors, defendant Joseph B. Brown, 53, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of causing great bodily harm to an officer while resisting arrest. In exchange, prosecutors asked the court to drop two other charges, including a second felony count of resisting arrest and causing “soft tissue damage,” and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.
Brown will have work release privileges while he serves his sentence, court records said. He was also ordered to serve three years’ probation, maintain absolute sobriety, and undergo treatment for alcohol and other drug abuse, and enroll in domestic abuse counseling.
A criminal complaint filed last year said Brown was arrested early Sunday, May 5, 2020, after a witness cleaning an apartment hallway in the 1100 block of 12th Street heard a domestic quarrel going on and called 911.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy arrived and heard the quarrel, but when he met with Brown and two other people in the apartment, all three denied anything had happened.
The deputy said Brown repeatedly interrupted him as he tried to question the other two people, and tried to coach and/or coerce their statements.
A second deputy arrived and when Brown “continued to talk and argue” with them, the deputies told Brown he was under arrest. Ultimately it took four deputies to take Brown into custody, the complaint said. In the struggle, one deputy suffered an injured thumb, another had his right little finger broken, and Brown was shot with a Taser.
