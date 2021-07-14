A nationwide arrest warrant is out for a Lindstrom, Minn., man who allegedly crashed his car into a cottage in Chetek early Sunday, June 27, 2021, and was later driven to Minnesota by a family member, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
A complaint filed Wednesday, July 7, identifies the defendant as Daniel D. Richie, 26, of Lindstrom, Minn.
He was identified as the driver of a vehicle that fled a Chetek officer after an early-morning traffic stop June 27.
The incident began when the officer reported seeing a blue BMW sedan traveling between 50 and 55 mph in a 30-mph zone on Sumner Avenue, Chetek.
After following and stopping the vehicle, the officer identified the lone occupant as the defendant. The officer said the defendant smelled of alcohol and that there were empty beer cans on the floor of his car.
While the officer was in his squad checking the defendant’s record, the defendant started the car and took off, going through four stop signs and traveling about 65 mph through a 25-mph zone.
The vehicle then went airborne on Pinewood Avenue, struck a tree and crashed into an unoccupied cottage. The officer held the defendant at gunpoint and ordered him to get out of the car, but he allegedly wouldn’t comply.
Two other officers and a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to provide backup. The four officers converged on the suspect vehicle but found it empty.
During the ensuing hunt for the suspect, officers made contact with a witness who is married to the defendant’s mother, both of Chetek. They confirmed the suspect had been at their home that night, and that the mother had allegedly given the defendant a ride to Minnesota.
The vehicle was impounded. In it, police allegedly found a stainless steel grinder with marijuana residue, two empty beer cans and 13 full cans of beer.
The complaint charges the defendant with fleeing an officer, second-degree reckless endangerment, three counts of criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.