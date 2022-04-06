Cooperation among investigators from Rusk and Barron counties, together with information furnished by a police informant, have resulted in a pair of felony methamphetamine-related charges against a 39-year-old Eau Claire woman, according to charges filed Friday, April 1, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The suspect, Golia Xiong, 416 1/2 Putnam St., Eau Claire, is in jail on $2,500 cash, bond and is scheduled to appear in next Tuesday, April 12, 2022, court records said.
She could face a sentence of more than 70 years in prison if convicted on charges of meth possession with intent to deliver, as a repeat offender, according to the complaint.
Court documents said a Barron County Sheriff’s detective talked to an informant who said they had met the defendant in 2016 through a mutual friend.
Since then, the informant said they had bought meth from the defendant on several occasions, the most recent transaction coming March 25, 2022, when the informant alleged Xiong had sold two packages of meth, each containing 3.5 grams.
The detective then worked with the informant to set up a drug buy. The exchange was to take place on Wednesday afternoon, March 30, at the BP convenience store/gas station in New Auburn. The informant and the seller arranged for half a pound of meth to be sold at a price ranging from $4,000 to $5,000.
Although the deal had been arranged for 4:30 p.m., it wasn’t until 6:40 p.m. -- two hours later -- that the detective saw a silver Dodge truck exit northbound U.S. Hwy. 53 at New Auburn and head for the gas station.
A lone Asian woman was driving the truck. The detective said she appeared to match a Facebook photo that the informant had provided. Meanwhile, several other officers had the store under surveillance. After the Dodge pulled into the lot, the officers arrested the driver.
As the defendant was being taken into custody, one of the officers (a Rusk County Sheriff’s investigator) allegedly found what turned out to be a container of meth in her left front shirt pocket. The defendant allegedly told police she had additional meth in the truck.
After impounding and searching the Dodge, investigators found bags that contained more than 138 grams of meth – close to five ounces. There were two digital scales in the truck, and each had residue that tested positive for meth, the complaint said.
In a press release issued immediately following the arrest, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald estimated the street value of the confiscated methamphetamine at $13,000.
At the time of the incident, Xiong had been convicted in Eau Claire County on a 2018 charge of meth possession with intent to deliver.
