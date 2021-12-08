Late October incidents at a Rice Lake retail store have led to a charge of felony theft against a 42-year-old Rice Lake woman, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Defendant Rebecca A. Wojchiechowski, 315 W. Eau Claire St., Rice Lake, is scheduled to make an initial appearance on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, court documents said.
The Nov. 9 complaint charges the defendant in connection with three incidents on Oct. 24, 2021, at the Rice Lake Farm and Fleet store.
Store personnel reported the thefts to Rice Lake police and showed officers photos of store surveillance video.
The first incident was reported after maintenance personnel found empty packages and spider wraps in a stall in the women’s bathroom. The store manager said he watched a woman, later identified as the defendant, enter the bathroom carrying items of unpurchased merchandise, including a pet fence and a dog collar.
On the same day, surveillance photos showed the same person entering a fitting room at the store, where she allegedly wrapped unpurchased tools in some clothing, then unwrapped the tools and placed them in a handbag she was carrying. She then checked out without paying for the tools.
Late the same afternoon, the defendant re-entered the store, selected two power tools, then, allegedly, entered the women’s washroom and put the unpurchased tools into another handbag. She then paid for some other items at the checkout counter and left.
Total losses were estimated at $997.50.
