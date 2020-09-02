An unidentified Prairie Farm resident nearly lost $500 in an alleged telephone scam Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, according to Barron County dispatch reports.
The man, whose last name was not provided in dispatch records, called 911 to report he had received a call the previous Saturday, Aug. 22, from someone who told him that he had “won a large amount of money and a car.”
The caller instructed the man to open a new checking account and ship a $499 money order to an address in Louisiana, along with the number of the checking account.
The man said he went to the post office and was about to send the money order when a postal worker “stopped him and told him it was probably a scam,” dispatch records said.
The man then called his bank, and he was told that the bank had not transferred any of his money and was aware of the situation.
The man told dispatchers that he had provided the scammer with his Social Security number.
Dispatchers advised him to contact the Social Security office and keep an eye on his bank accounts for any change.
