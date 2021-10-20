Barron County Sheriff’s Department dispatchers and deputies spent more than seven hours investigating what turned out to be an apparent family quarrel that started in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, according to county dispatch records.
Log reports show the dispute put law enforcement in the midst of what turned out to be a brother-versus-brother conflict over a fishing boat and trailer.
The first call came shortly after midnight Oct. 12, when a man called 911 from the 1700 block of 4 1/2 Street, Almena, to complain that his brother stole his 14-foot Feathercraft aluminum boat with a 4-horsepower Johnson motor.
The man allegedly admitted to having stolen a boat trailer from the brother, but said he had returned it in the meantime. The caller claimed the boat was registered to him but (the registration) wasn’t up to date and he didn’t know the hull or serial number.
The dispatcher called the second brother, who was working his job at Comstock. He said he didn’t take the boat, but he believed someone nicknamed “Tippy Topper,” from Reeve, may have taken it.
The first brother was contacted, and he demanded that the second brother be arrested for stealing the boat. The dispatcher explained that things don’t work like that. The dispatcher reminded the man about stealing the trailer two days before.
“He did not like these answers,” the dispatcher reported.
A sheriff’s deputy was sent to take a statement from the first brother, but he called dispatchers and said he didn’t want the deputy to go to his mother’s home, because he was “currently out fishing.” He said he would stop in at the Sheriff’s Department to fill out a statement later.
Late Wednesday morning, the man showed up in Barron to fill out his statement. A deputy then went to the second brother’s address to speak with him about it. The second brother agreed to return the first brother’s boat and motor, as long as the first brother returned the second brother’s trailer.
When the first brother was informed of the conversation with the deputy, he “was not happy about the resolution.” The deputy then told him he could exchange property with his brother or they would have to take their dispute to Small Claims Court.
