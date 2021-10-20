An investigation lasting more than six weeks has resulted in two charges of property theft against a 38-year-old New Auburn man, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed Oct. 5, 2021, identifies the defendant as Mathew P. Tahtinen, 2953 5 1/2 Ave., New Auburn.
The investigation involves the August 2021 thefts of two trailers from rural areas north and east of Cameron, one from a property located on 23rd Street in the town of Stanley, and the other along 25 ¼ Street, town of Sumner.
The town of Stanley theft involved a trailer that was valued at $2,500. A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy was given a vehicle identification number for the trailer.
A Trac phone was found on the ground near the place where the trailer was kept. It was unlocked and the deputy found a W-2 form registered to someone who wasn’t charged in the complaint. There were also three photos, two of which depicted a man with a beard wearing a cowboy hat and a headband.
On Aug. 19, another deputy took a report from a witness who lives on 16 1/2 Avenue. The witness saw a blue sport utility vehicle with two individuals inside, traveling at a high rate of speed and towing a trailer. The SUV hit a bump and the trailer disconnected. The witness used his tractor to tow the trailer to his property. A few minutes later, the SUV returned but then took off again. The trailer matched the description of the given by the town of Sumner victim.
On Aug. 25, a sheriff’s detective interviewed two people, including the man whose W-2 form was found on the Trac phone, as well as a woman. The man allegedly confirmed that the Trac phone had belonged to him. The female witness said the man in the cowboy hat was a former boyfriend named Matt.
Six days later, on Aug. 31, officers got an anonymous tip the defendant was living with a woman on 5 1/2 Avenue, near New Auburn.
A deputy went to the residence and spoke to a woman. She yelled “Matt” to a man nearby, who was mowing the grass, and the man ran out of sight.
Two other deputies arrived and interviewed the woman. She allegedly confirmed that an aluminum trailer on the property was one of those that was stolen.
Later, the detective interviewed the defendant who allegedly admitted stealing the trailer.
Court records said the defendant appeared Wednesday, Oct. 13, and was released on bond pending a hearing on Jan. 26, 2022. He also notified authorities he had moved to Rice Lake. If convicted, he could face up to three years behind bars and/or $20,000 in fines.
