A 17-year-old Rice Lake woman could face up to 16 months behind bars and/or fines of up to $11,500 after allegedly offering a marijuana-infused vaping device to a Rice Lake teen, according to a complaint filed Thursday, Aug. 15, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Rachel A. Lawrence, 838 Nunn Ave., Rice Lake.
The complaint said someone called 911 just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, to report “two young individuals vaping in front of the (Rice Lake) public library.”
The officer reached the scene and saw a vehicle with three people in it. The defendant was in the back seat, the complaint said.
The officer also saw two juvenile boys nearby. The officer said the boys, ages 13 and 15, were vaping and talking with the owner of the vehicle, who wasn’t charged in the complaint.
The officer asked the juveniles to walk back to his squad car. Moments later, one of the boys got ill and almost vomited. The officer asked the boy if he was OK and he allegedly replied: “I gotta tell you something. They gave me a hit off a cart.”
The officer knew that the term “cart” meant a marijuana “dab cartridge” that can be used in a vaping device. The other juvenile alleged “the (people) in the car were trying to make him smoke and were calling him names since he wouldn’t take a hit.”
The boy allegedly said it was the defendant “who obtained the dab pen.”
The defendant allegedly said she “had no idea of any pen,” but did hand the officer a smoking device in her possession.
The officer had all three of the occupants get out of the vehicle. In a search of the vehicle, the officer allegedly found “a used THC dab top” in the back seat, where the defendant had been sitting. She then allegedly took out a dab pen with a THC cartridge “in an effort to convince (the officer) not to take her to jail.”
Both devices taken from the defendant later tested positive for marijuana, the complaint said.
The complaint charges the defendant with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, along with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Court records said she is free on $500 signature bond pending an Oct. 9 plea hearing.
