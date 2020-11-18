A former Barron resident whose criminal record includes multiple child sex-related charges will spend 10 years in federal prison following a sentencing hearing Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in U.S. District Court, Madison.
Jonathan E. Tillman, 23, of Rice Lake, will also serve 15 years of “supervised release” when his prison term ends, according to U.S. Atty. Scott C. Blader.
Blader said the investigation began last April when Tillman’s wife contacted law enforcement to report that she was looking through her husband’s phone and saw images and a video of him sexually assaulting a child known to the couple.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the phone and, while they did not find those specific images, they did find other child pornography on the phone. Officers also found evidence that on the same day Tillman’s wife called the police, Tillman researched how to do a factory reset on the phone.
Court records show that Tillman has been convicted on two child sex-related charges in Barron County, including downloading child pornography in September 2015, and exposing himself to a child, a misdemeanor, in 2016.
In pronouncing sentence on Nov. 16, 2020, Chief U.S. District Court Judge James D. Peterson found Tillman “to be a danger to children based on the allegations in this case and his history of child pornography offenses going back several years.”
