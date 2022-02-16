Speeds reached 100 mph during an early morning chase on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, that ended with the arrest of a 19-year-old man after a foot chase in the village of Cameron, according to Barron County Dispatch logs.
Barron County Circuit Court records said suspect Jordan J. Matrious, 901 N. Second St., Cameron, has been charged with two felonies, including fleeing and eluding an officer and bail jumping, as well as drunk driving, second offense. He is being held on $1,500 cash bond pending an initial appearance today, Wednesday, Feb. 16.
According to county dispatch logs, the incident began near a residential intersection in Rice Lake shortly after 2:30 a.m. Feb. 12, when a Rice Lake officer stopped a vehicle because the passenger wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. The suspect vehicle then sped south on Main Street at speeds estimated at 80 mph. It left town on County Hwy. SS, where the speeds reportedly reached 100 mph.
Within minutes, the fleeing vehicle got to Cameron, where it was halted with what the log report said was an attempted “felony stop.” But the vehicle escaped and the driver then fled on foot near the corner of Sixth Street and Arlington Avenue in the village.
Officers chased and captured the suspect near the parking lot outside the old Cameron Elementary School.
The suspect was later taken to Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake for a blood draw.
At the time of the incident, Matrious was free on bond in connection with a 2019 case in which he pleaded guilty to reduced charges of entry into a building, criminal damage to property and retail theft. Court documents said Matrious was placed on two years’ probation. He was forbidden to drink alcohol as a condition of probation.
