An inmate at the Stanley Correctional Institution will be sentenced Feb. 8, 2022, after reaching a deal with prosecutors in connection with a December 2020 arson charge in Chetek, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Richard L. Waite, 30, agreed to plead guilty to an amended charge of second-degree reckless endangerment during a Dec. 14, 2021, hearing at Barron. In exchange, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss an arson charge filed after Waite allegedly tried to set fire to a cottage following a domestic quarrel with family members on Christmas Day, 2020.
After the negotiated plea, Waite told the court he wants to be present in person when sentencing is imposed on Feb.8.
Court records said Waite has been in prison since his probation was revoked last May in connection with an unrelated 2019 felony auto theft conviction.
He had been in the Barron County Jail from the time of his arrest last December on the arson charge, until he was transferred to the Stanley Correctional Center in June 2021, court records added.
