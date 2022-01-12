A high-speed chase that ended when a fleeing vehicle crashed in Rice Lake early Tuesday morning, Jan. 4, 2022, has resulted in a felony fcharge filed against a Cameron man, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A criminal complaint identifies the defendant as Devan A. Swanson, 18, 407 Bowl Ave., Cameron. He was identified as the driver of a vehicle that allegedly fled from a Rice Lake officer who tried to stop it for speeding at 12:12 a.m. Jan. 4, near the corner of Sawyer Street and Kern Avenue.
As the fleeing vehicle left town on Orchard Beach Lane, its speed went over 80 mph, the arresting officer reported. The officer continued his pursuit as the vehicle fled south on 21 ½ Street before it crashed on a sharp curve near Lake Montanis.
Court records said the defendant is due to make an initial appearance Wednesday, Feb. 9. If convicted, he could face up to a three and one-half year prison term.
