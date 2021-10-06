A former Rice Lake man was sentenced to seven and one-half years in prison Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in connection with his eighth drunk driving conviction, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
If he serves the entire prison sentence, defendant Simon Knezevic, formerly of Rice Lake, will be nearly 69 years old, according to court records.
After his release, Knezevic will serve four years of probation under extended supervision and must obtain treatment for alcohol and other drug abuse. He is also eligible for the prison system’s substance abuse program, court records said.
Knezevic’s driver’s license was revoked for life as part of his sentence.
Court records said that Knezevic’s blood alcohol level was .219, between two and three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication, when he was stopped by a Barron police officer in the early morning hours of Jan. 23, 2021.
The arresting officer said the sport utility vehicle driven by Knezevic was speeding and weaving in and out of its traffic lane. A second officer arrived, and when the first officer asked Knezevic to take a field sobriety test, he allegedly became confrontational, cursing the officers and struggling with them as they took him into custody.
Court records show that at the time of his latest arrest, Knezevic had seven drunk driving convictions dating back to 1991.
