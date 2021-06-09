A New Auburn area resident was taken into custody following a K9 officer search late Wednesday afternoon, June 3, 2021, and is now in the Eau Claire County Jail, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court and Barron County dispatch logs.
The defendant, 51-year-old Tracy L. Oser, had been wanted on an outstanding Eau Claire County warrant since September of 2020 in connection with felony charges of threatening a police officer, court records said.
According to logs, someone called 911 late Wednesday afternoon, June 3, 2021, from a location in the 2600 block of Barron-Dunn Avenue, New Auburn. The caller said the defendant was “being disorderly and destroying (the) house.”
The defendant locked the door to the home and was hiding inside, the caller said. But a later report indicated she had run out the back door.
The home was vacant when sheriff’s deputies arrived, and a search began after the arrest warrant was confirmed.
The defendant was tracked down with the help of a K9 officer. She was arrested and taken to the Barron County Jail, but not before she allegedly kicked a county squad car.
Jail records indicate the defendant was released to Eau Claire County authorities on Thursday, June 4.
Court records said Oser was charged with threatening two Altoona police officers on June 1, 2020, following an incident at the Evenox Motel, Altoona.
The defendant failed to show up for a court hearing on Sept. 22, 2020, after her lawyer told the court there was no information on her whereabouts.
Records also said the defendant was ordered held in jail on $450 cash bond after a June 4, 2021, hearing in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.
A preliminary hearing is set June 15, court documents said.
