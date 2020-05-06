A routine traffic stop at a Red Cedar River boat landing on Sunday, April 26, 2020, has resulted in multiple charges against a Rusk County man, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
An April 27 complaint identifies the defendant as Christopher L. Alexander, 41, Bruce. He was identified as the driver of a vehicle spotted by a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy at about midnight April 26 at a boat landing on the river along County Hwy. M near Rice Lake.
The deputy said the driver appeared to be under the influence of a drug. Records showed the defendant is a registered sex offender and is also a defendant in two open Rusk County cases, including two felony counts of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, and a separate charge of battery by a prisoner.
Bond conditions required him to maintain a curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
As the deputy was taking the defendant into custody, he allegedly threw an object into the bushes, later identified as a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine. A second pipe with similar residue was later found in the vehicle.
The complaint charges the defendant with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor obstruction, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and two counts of felony bail jumping.
Court records said the defendant is free on bond pending a Friday, May 8, preliminary hearing.
