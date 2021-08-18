A Rice Lake man who had been in jail for nearly two months was sentenced to two and one-half years in prison Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, after pleading guilty to a felony charge of battery to a law officer, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Asa Dimitiri Merrill, 29, 24 W. Gates St., Rice Lake, was given credit for 53 days already served. He was declared eligible for the prison system’s substance abuse and “Challenge Incarceration” (boot camp) program while he serves his sentence, court records said.
A June 18, 2021, complaint said that a Turtle Lake police officer was injured during a struggle that involved Merrill and three officers on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the St. Croix Casino hotel. The complaint said Merrill was shot with a Taser three times during the confrontation.
