A Rice Lake man who was already involved in half a dozen active cases in Barron County has now been charged with felonies in two counties after his arrest on New Year’s Eve in Rice Lake, according to complaints filed Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Barron and Washburn counties.
Court records identify the defendant as 38-year-old Eric J. Keesen, 803 Whitetail St., Unit 8, Rice Lake.
The complaint said that in December 2020, a Washburn County investigator created a fictitious social media profile. She identified herself as a 14-year-old girl from Rice Lake. Ten days later, on Dec. 30, 2020, the investigator said she was contacted by someone identifying themselves as “Eric.” The sender proposed a sexual encounter with the investigator. During the ensuing online conversation, the sender allegedly provided photos which investigators later identified as that of the defendant.
On Dec. 31, the sender proposed a meeting with the investigator in Shell Lake. Officers were waiting when a man, later identified as the defendant, showed up at the pre-arranged location.
At the time of the arrest, the defendant was involved in half a dozen active cases in Barron County involving five felony charges and 26 misdemeanors, among them drunk driving, third offense, knowingly violating a domestic abuse order, stalking and bail jumping.
With the Dec. 31 arrest at Shell Lake, the defendant is now facing eight new felony and eight misdemeanor charges in two counties. The Barron County complaint charges the defendant with six counts of bail jumping, three felonies and three misdemeanors, all connected to earlier cases.
The Washburn County complaint charges the defendant with using a computer to facilitate child sex, child enticement and driving while revoked.
Washburn County Circuit Court records said the defendant was freed on $8,000 cash bond after a Jan. 11 initial appearance. He is due for a Jan. 25 preliminary hearing.
In Barron County, the defendant was freed after posting a $1,000 bond on Thursday, Jan. 14, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing today, Wednesday, Jan. 20.
