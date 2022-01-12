A 73-year-old Turtle Lake man was jailed Jan. 6, 2022, after pleading guilty to drunk driving, ninth offense, during a hearing in Barron County Circuit Court.
Allen R. Skye, who had been charged in April 2021 after he was caught driving the wrong way on northbound U.S. Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake, could face up to 12 ½ years in prison at sentencing on March 8, 2022, court records said.
Skye was arrested near the Wisconsin Hwy 48 interchange after Washburn County authorities alerted Rice Lake police about someone going south in the northbound lanes shortly after 3:30 a.m. April 12, 2021.
A later blood test determined that Skye’s blood alcohol content at the time of the arrest was .230, nearly four times the state’s legal threshold of intoxication.
Records showed Skye has eight prior drunk driving convictions including two in 1990, and one each in 1993, 1994, 1999, 2002, 2003, and 2008.
to ninth offense drunk driving
