An Almena man will serve a year in jail and can avoid a three-year prison term if he abides by terms of probation after he was sentenced in connection with a fifth drunk driving conviction on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Jacob W. Pecha, 55, 1392 Seventh St., Almena, will have work release privileges while in jail and can shorten his sentence with “good time” served, court records said. He will be on probation for three years. Pecha had his driver’s license revoked for life and was fined $600, court documents said.
According to a complaint filed Jan. 2, 2019, Pecha was driving a truck when he was spotted by a Turtle Lake officer in the parking lot of an Almena convenience gas station on the evening of New Year’s Day.
A records check showed Pecha’s license plate had expired the previous August. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren, and the truck pulled off onto the shoulder of the road, but kept going on the shoulder until it reached Pecha’s house.
The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. Records showed he was not to operate a vehicle with a blood alcohol content any higher than .02, but a preliminary breath test produced a reading of .14.
At the time of the arrest, Pecha had four other drunk driving convictions on his record, dating back to 2004. Court records also said Pecha was charged with felony bail jumping later in January when he allegedly violated terms of bond that required him to avoid alcohol.
