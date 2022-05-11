A plea hearing is scheduled June 3, 2022, for a man who faces felony and/or misdemeanor charges in five Wisconsin counties, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Defendant Nicholas D. Hamilton, 35, formerly of Cameron, was being held in the Clark County Jail on unrelated charges when he made a virtual appearance Wednesday, May 4, in connection with the theft of more than $750 worth of groceries and other property from the Rice Lake Walmart store in November 2021.
The defendant was arrested in Chetek after Barron County Sheriff’s deputies executed a warrant at the Chetek home.
On Dec. 3, 2021, the defendant was also charged in connection with a break-in at a town of Prairie Lake home in April 2021, and allegedly stealing items that included mountain bikes, power tools, and other items valued at more than $2,400.
A statewide warrant was issued for Hamilton’s arrest in February 2022 after he failed to show up for a Jan. 26, 2022, court hearing.
In all, the defendant is facing charges in two active Barron County felony cases, two misdemeanor cases, and four traffic-related cases, court records said.
He is also a defendant in open cases in Trempealeau, Chippewa, Rusk and Sawyer counties.
