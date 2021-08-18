A Chetek man will be sentenced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court, after he pleaded guilty to eight charges in connection with four active felony cases dating back to January 2019.
Kiel H. Slayton, 39, 1045 22nd St., Unit 50, Chetek, entered the pleas Monday, Aug. 16, as part of a deal with county prosecutors. Eight other charges were dismissed as part of the plea bargain.
According to court records, the maximum sentence in connection with the guilty pleas adds up to more than 23 years behind bars and/or fines of up to $95,000.
The plea deal cancelled a jury trial scheduled for Aug. 16. Circuit Court Judge Maureen D. Boyle denied a prosecution motion to revoke Slayton’s bond, and he is free pending sentencing, court records said. A presentence investigation was ordered, court records said.
During the hearing Monday, Slayton pleaded guilty to:
• A felony charge of “conspiracy to commit possession of marijuana with intent to deliver” in an amount more than 2,500 grams but less than 10,000 grams, as a repeat offender. The charge stems from a January 2019 drug raid in which law enforcement found more than four pounds of marijuana in Slayton’s rural Chetek mobile home.
• Two misdemeanor counts of using a computer to make a threat, in connection with a March 2021 incident in which two Rice Lake bar patrons received threatening text messages. Slayton also pleaded guilty to one count of felony bail jumping in connection with the same case.
• One count of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, and another felony bail jumping charge, both in connection with a May 2021 arrest after Slayton allegedly broke a window of an East Taylor Avenue residence in Barron.
• One count of misdemeanor battery and one misdemeanor count of sending a threatening text message in connection with an early-morning incident on June 5, 2021, at the same East Taylor Avenue address.
The complaint alleged Slayton came to the home and started a fight, and that he also sent a threatening text to a woman who lives at the home.
